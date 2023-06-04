Who is Riddick Moss married to?

WWE Superstar Riddick Moss finally began to shine on SmackDown back in 2021 thanks to his Madcap Moss character. With a move to Monday Night RAW, and the abandonment of the Madcap name, 2023 could be a great one for the 33-year-old superstar.

It turns out this could be one of the best years of Riddick Moss' life in multiple ways. While they're not married yet, the former 24/7 Champion is now engaged to fellow WWE Superstar Emma.

Back in August, it was revealed that the two WWE Superstars were in a relationship, which began to take center stage on SmackDown as the duo were seen multiple times together on TV. Earlier today, Emma shared a photo on Instagram revealing that Moss recently popped the big question.

"I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked."

Riddick Moss's year so far

2022 was a great year for Moss, with pinfall victories over the likes of Austin Theory, The Usos, Baron Corbin, and more. This year, Moss won a Fatal Four-Way which included the likes of Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Despite him failing to capture the gold, it's clear WWE sees quite a bit in Moss. With a move to Monday Night RAW and the decision to finally shed the Madcap Moss name, the 2022 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Winner has a lot of upside. Of course, having Emma, who was also drafted to RAW, at his side doesn't hurt either.

