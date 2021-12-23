Rumble is an animated film produced by Paramount and WWE Studios that was released on December 15, 2021. It is directed by Hamish Grieve and is described as an animated, family, sports comedy film.

IMDB describes the film as "in a world where monster wrestling is a global sport and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to follow in her father's footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a champion."

The voiceovers provided for the film feature an all-star cast including WWE's own Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch.

So who does Roman Reigns play in the movie Rumble?

Roman Reigns plays the character Ramarilla Jackson, who is a gorilla-like monster in the movie.

Terry Crews, who also stars in the movie as Tentacular, spoke about working on the movie with WWE:

"I've done some things with the WWE in regards to promotion... I love what it stands for. It's weird and wonderful at the same time because you notice every generation has its heroes -- from Hulk Hogan to the Rock. Now in this movie, there's Roman Reigns, who's the biggest wrestler on Earth. I'm a big fan of Roman, and I'm glad I got a chance to work with him, even in this capacity." (h/t CBR)

The film was set to be produced a couple of years ago before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. It was also set to be released in theaters, but is now being released on Paramount+ for the holiday season.

Has Roman Reigns appeared in movies before Rumble?

The 2021 release of Rumble will be Roman Reigns' fifth appearance in a movie, either appearing on-screen or doing voiceover work.

His first film was an uncredited appearance in the WWE Studios film Countdown in 2016. He was then featured in a voiceover role for the movie The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania! in 2017.

Reigns went on to appear in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, playing the character Mateo Hobbs, which also featured his cousin, The Rock.

His last on-screen theatrical appearance came in the film Wrong Missy in 2020.

