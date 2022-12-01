Who are Ruby Soho's two best friends in WWE?

AEW's Women's Division got a shot in the arm tonight with the return of Ruby Soho on Dynamite]. The 31-year-old star had been out since All Out, where she suffered a serious injury. So severe it required surgery - which she had performed in October.

Soho is probably best known for her time in WWE - both in NXT and the main roster - as Ruby Riott. Not only was she a stand-out there on her own, but also the leader of her faction, the Riott Squad.

Ruby Soho has made no secret that her former teammates are some of her best friends in the industry - and indeed, her best friends are still working in WWE. Who are these faction friends, and what are they currently up to?

As most of you remember, Ruby Soho made the move from NXT to SmackDown in 2017 - alongside Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan. The group, known as the Riott Squad, made their presence known by attacking Charlotte Flair and Natalya during a match.

After nearly five years and two fallouts on the main roster, Riott was released by WWE in 2021. Now christened Ruby Soho, she joined AEW later that year. Since then, the other Riott Squad members have had very different paths in the company.

Ruby Soho's friends are currently making waves in WWE

Liv Morgan has arguably been the most successful in the company out of the three. After gaining a groundswell of support from the fans through her hard work and excellent performances, she hit the main event scene earlier this year.

Morgan won and cashed in the Women's Money in the Bank contract at the titular event, taking the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey. While she dropped the belt to Rousey months later, she firmly established herself as a star.

On the other hand, Sarah Logan had her WWE journey temporarily cut short in 2020 due to "budget cuts." During her time away from the company, however, Logan had a son with her husband, Erik (of the Viking Raiders), the following year.

Earlier this year, she made a surprise appearance during the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. Just weeks ago, Logan, now known as Valhalla, returned to WWE with the Viking Raiders on SmackDown.

Despite being on different promotions, the friendship between the trio is still strong. They can often be seen sharing tweets and posts to support each other on social media.

