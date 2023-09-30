Who is Santos Escobar's father? Wrestling career and contributions explored

Santos Escobar has made quite a name for himself on SmackDown as of late. A member of the Latino World Order, Escobar has been a regular feature on the blue brand. The 39-year-old has been heavily appreciated by the WWE Universe, and it is safe to say he is doing a good job in carrying forward his father's legacy.

Santos Escobar's father, José Luis Alcantar Bolly, popularly known as El Fantasma, is a legendary grappler. While he did not wrestle in WWE or other prominent promotions, El Fantasma is a legendary figure in the wrestling scene in Mexico. Many current superstars, including Rey Mysterio, have grown up watching Escobar's father.

Among the many achievements in his career, El Fantasma presently heads the Mexico City Boxing and Expert Wrestling Commission. The commission is mainly involved in sanctioning wrestling and boxing promotions in Mexico among its other functions.

On the internet, a lot isn't known about El Fantasma. However, his son proudly speaks about his father's achievements and impact on the Lucha Libre style of wrestling. While Fantasma has never competed in WWE, he has made live appearances for the promotion during events in Mexico City.

Santos Escobar lost to his LWO partner Rey Mysterio on SmackDown

While Rey Mysterio is enjoying his reign as United States Champion, the legendary wrestler has Santos Escobar to thank for the same. A month ago, it was Escobar who was scheduled to face then-US Champion Austin Theory. However, an attack by Theory cost Escobar his opportunity.

LWO leader Rey Mysterio replaced the injured Escobar and gained a victory over Austin Theory to become the new United States Champion. While the WWE Universe and all members of the LWO celebrated with Mysterio, it was obvious at some point Escobar would want to have a shot at Mysterio's title.

Last week, Santos Escobar asked the legendary luchador if he could face him in a singles match for the United States Championship. Rey Mysterio readily agreed, and the duo faced each other on this week's episode of SmackDown. In what was a back-and-forth bout, Mysterio managed to defeat Escobar and retain the title.

However, just when the duo were about to show respect to each other, they were attacked by the Street Profits. Later, during an interview backstage, Rey and Santos seemed determined to avenge the attack on them. It will be very interesting to see what happens on SmackDown next week with regard to this ongoing feud.