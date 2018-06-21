Opinion: 3 Alternatives To Roman Reigns As The Face Of WWE

The Roman Reigns experiment has failed. So what now?

Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

WWE seems to be in a predicament these days, their hand-picked golden boy, Roman Reigns, isn't getting over with the fans, and hasn't been for years now. They have tried their level best to establish him as the face of the company by having him main-event several Wrestlemanias, defeat legends and future Hall of Famers like The Undertaker, John Cena and Triple H.

Despite the fan resentment Reigns faces, WWE is hell-bent on making him their poster boy and his booking shows that. Given the talent that the WWE roster possesses, Reigns doesn't deserve to be in that spot as he lacks the charisma and promo skills a top star should have. So that leaves us with the question that which WWE superstar is most deserving to be the face of the WWE?

AJ Styles

First of all, AJ Styles seems to be a really good pick. He is the best in-ring performer in the WWE right now and can put on a show-stealer with anyone. His work on the mic is decent enough, his merchandise sales are strong and he is perhaps the most natural babyface on the roster after Daniel Bryan.

Some might argue that he's a little too old for the job, but even at the age of 40, he wrestles better on a full-time basis than any other performer on the roster. The WWE Universe appreciates his prowess, charisma and dedication which is why he could be the face of the WWE.

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been on a tear ever since February 2018 after putting on a career-defining performance in a Gauntlet match by pinning John Cena and Roman Reigns on the same night, a distinction no one has ever achieved in the WWE.

He has been the best Intercontinental Champion in recent memory putting on classics night in and night out with Kevin Owens, The Miz and Finn Balor. He even carried Jinder Mahal and Mojo Rawley to decent matches. He has been the most consistent performer in the WWE. He has the look, the passion, the talent and the capability to become the face of the company.

However, in my opinion, there is only one person who would be accepted with open arms without the slightest resentment by the WWE Universe:

Daniel Bryan

Bryan may be the reason why Reigns hasn't gotten over yet. The hostility towards Reigns started at the 2015 Royal Rumble where the crowd turned on Reigns and the match when their hero, Daniel Bryan, was eliminated early. The fans only wanted to see Bryan in the main-event picture, even after he retired temporarily, he still received better reactions than any babyface on the roster.

Now that he is back on a full-time basis, better than ever, he seems to be destined to be the face. He's openly stated that his contract expires in September. Let's hope that he signs a new deal and grabs the brass sing.

