Who is Sky Daily, Hulk Hogan's new girlfriend?

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently announced his divorce from Jennifer McDaniel. However, it seems Hogan has already moved on, as he has found himself a new girlfriend.

In a recent tweet, Hogan also confirmed his divorce and his relationship with the new love interest, Sky Daily.

"Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life" - wrote Hulk Hogan.

Check out Hogan's tweet here.

With that being said, the question that everyone's been asking of late is, who is Sky Daily, The Hulkster's new girlfriend?

Sky Daily is a 44-year old woman who is a yoga instructor and accountant from Clearwater, Florida, per Social Telecast. Daily goes by the same name in her Facebook profile and also has "mom life" written in her bio.

Daily is a mother to three children, with two sons and a daughter.

On February 26th, Hogan and Daily were pictured together at a Bret Michaels concert, which took place in Clearwater.

The couple was also seen together in Hogan's latest Instagram post, which also includes fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Ric Flair.

Check out Hogan's latest Instagram post below:

Hulk Hogan was recently asked about a potential match by Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon reportedly parted ways with WWE a few weeks ago after his appearance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. McMahon recently took to Twitter to challenge Hogan.

In his tweet, Shane was standing in the hallway of the iconic Madison Square Garden with a poster of Hogan behind him. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion sent out the following message for The Hulkster:

"Walking in the hallway @TheGarden with my 3 sons for the @NYRangers game and passed this. Made me think…@HulkHogan, got one more in ya?" wrote Shane in his tweet.

As of now, there are no reports of Hulk Hogan returning to in-ring action for a potential match, despite WrestleMania 38 being around the corner.

