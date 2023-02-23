Who is Sonya Deville's fiancé? Dating life and relationship explored following recent proposal 

Sonya Deville has made it to the headlines after posting pictures of herself proposing to her real-life girlfriend. The pictures have received an overwhelmingly positive response from WWE Superstars.

For those unaware, Deville is one of the few stars who have been openly gay. She has been representing the LGBTQ community for a long time and posted photos of her engagement on Instagram.

With her recent engagement, fans might want to know more about her fiance. We have some information right here.

Who is Sonya Deville's fiancé?

Her name is Toni Cassano, and she is a fitness model with over 59,000 followers on Instagram. She regularly adds social media posts related to fitness and also her relationship with the WWE Superstar. The two confirmed their relationship publicly back in 2022. Fans can check out a snapshot of Sonya's Instagram post below.

Deville's Instagram post featuring her engagement with Toni Cassano

Toni Cassano proudly calls herself Real Life Xena Warrior, as stated in her Instagram bio. The duo also launched a 4-Week Train Like an Athlete Challenge back in June 2022. The program included a training plan and instructions, as well as live streams for customers to enhance their fitness.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville talked about the public nature of her relationship with Toni Cassano

Deville is a regular in WWE and has the spotlight on her. After publicizing her relationship, her girlfriend could face paparazzi as well. The topic was raised when Sonya Deville appeared in an interview with Today.

She said that she tries to make her partner comfortable during public appearances and that the two are on the same page.

"I always want to make sure that [Cassano] is comfortable and OK with being on the red carpets, in front of the cameras, in front of the paparazzi ... So we've had that conversation.

We're on the same page, so it works out. We get to share our fitness journey and everything that we have going on together, so it's been really fun," Deville said.

It's nice to know that the couple is proud to publicize their relationship. We wish the couple all the best and hope they have an incredibly happy life ahead.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes