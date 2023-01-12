Who sued Vince McMahon amid WWE selling to Saudi Arabia rumors? 

Only Vince McMahon can get sued immediately after returning to WWE. His comeback is the most shocking news to come out of the company since his retirement in 2022. The man undid everything faster than THAT Santino Marella Royal Rumble elimination and changed the landscape yet again.

McMahon's return saw a flurry of rumors fly at wrestling fans, including one that stated he was selling his empire to a Saudi Arabian party. While that has been denied, the fact remains that he is planning on transferring ownership of the promotion. Oh, and Stephanie McMahon resigned too.

Amidst the chaos, the former CEO of WWE returned as Executive Chairman. This didn't sit well with many, with one particular shareholder suing him for misusing his power. The investor, whose name is Scott Fellows, alleged that Vince McMahon was being sued only because he used his position as majority shareholder to return to a position he had previously left.

"Following an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against McMahon, the Board unanimously determined it was not in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders for McMahon to return to WWE. Nonetheless, McMahon executed the Written Consent to remove certain directors who opposed him and add himself and two cronies to the Board. The Stockholder Approval Amendment went further and usurped the power of the Board to manage the affairs of the Company....As such, McMahon violated his fiduciary duties by executing the Written Consent." [H/T PWInsider]

It will be interesting to see whether Fellows wins the lawsuit or not. Watch this space for more updates!

The statement Vince McMahon is being sued for

JB @SUPERZOMGBBQ Vince McMahon is back in WWE 🙃 Vince McMahon is back in WWE 🙃 https://t.co/JiQKxGHpN8

Vince McMahon being sued is nothing new, but what makes this one stand out is how expertly he played his cards to return as Executive Chairman. His statement declared that his comeback was essential to oversee important decisions being taken, which to us seems like a power struggle.

“The only way for WWE to fully capitalize on this opportunity is for me to return as Executive Chairman and support the management team in the negotiations for our media rights and to combine that with a review of strategic alternatives. My return will allow WWE, as well as any transaction counterparties, to engage in these processes knowing they will have the support of the controlling shareholder.” [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

One can only wait and see what Vince McMahon does with the biggest wrestling company in the world. Whatever it is, we hope there's no chance in hell of it being a completely different proposition to what it has been for decades.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes