Who does The Undertaker think should have ended his WWE WrestleMania streak? Reason why Brock Lesnar was the wrong choice 

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars in the history of the company. His WrestleMania streak is one of the most formidable records in the history of WWE. The Phenom registered 21 straight wins over two decades at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The former WWE Champion has prevailed over some of the most high-profile names such as Randy Orton, Edge, Shawn Michaels, Batista and more at WrestleMania. However, the legendary streak shockingly came to an end at WrestleMania 30. WWE had Brock Lesnar end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak in front of over 75,000 people at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 6, 2014.

Not many know that The Phenom wasn't in favor of Brock Lesnar doing the unthinkable in ending his WrestleMania streak at the event. Yes, you read that right. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News' Joey Hayden, The Phenom explained that the Beast Incarnate was already an established name in 2014 and didn't need to go over him on The Show of Shows.

Taker further went on to reveal that Roman Reigns would have been a better choice to end his legendary WrestleMania streak.

"Although, I don't know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock. Me and Brock are friends. I don't know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don't know that he needed it. Roman (defeating Undertaker at WrestleMania 33) definitely, that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. I wish I could have reversed them, you know what I'm saying? If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value," The Deadman explained.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania record stands at 25 wins and 2 losses. His two defeats have come against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 30 and 33 respectively. Given his dominance at the biggest WWE event of the year, The Deadman has become synonymous with WrestleMania.

The Undertaker's WrestleMania match against AJ Styles was his last appearance inside the WWE ring

The Undertaker's final appearance in a WrestleMania match came in 2020 when he wrestled AJ styles in a "Boneyard Match". The encounter was a cinematic experience for fans and ended up being one of the best matches of the year.

While The Phenomenal One had a good outing in the match, he succumbed to a loss in the end. The Deadman emphatically prevailed over his rival before hanging up his boots for good.

