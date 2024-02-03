Who is Tiffany Stratton? Know all about the latest addition to the SmackDown roster

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Tiffany Stratton revealed she has signed a contract with the blue brand. While a section of the WWE Universe is aware of her work and who she is, some remain unaware of the 24-year-old superstar.

For those unaware, Tiffany Stratton was one of the best superstars on the developmental brand before her addition to SmackDown. After signing with the company in 2021, she won the NXT Women's Championship Tournament last year and became a one-time NXT Women's Champion.

Stratton was also declared NXT's Female Superstar of the Year in 2023. Overall, it's not a surprise to see the 24-year-old move to the main roster. Ever since Stratton impressed in her feud against Becky Lynch, it was only a matter of time before she was called to the big leagues.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Tiffany Stratton is a delight to watch inside and outside the ring. Her background in gymnastics helps her make her matches even better. While many believed Stratton would move to RAW because her real-life partner Ludwig Kaiser is on the red brand.

However, it will be interesting to see what she achieves on SmackDown. In her very first match on the blue brand, Stratton will face Mia Yim of The O.C.

Ludwig Kaiser says he and Tiffany Stratton are determined to make 2024 their year

Ludwig Kaiser and Tiffany Stratton are currently experiencing a decent amount of success in their individual careers. While Kaiser is seeing success as part of Imperium, Stratton's recent move to the main roster indicates the faith WWE has in her abilities.

During an appearance for the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez, Ludwig Kaiser mentioned that he and Tiffany Stratton are determined to make 2024 their year. Kaiser also spoke about becoming the first German to enter the Royal Rumble.

"It was obviously quite an experience, an event like the prestigious Royal Rumble. Looking back at the history of it, how many great legends of our great sport participated in that, wrote history... For myself, yesterday I actually got to write some history. I was the very first German ever in the Royal Rumble, which is an amazing privilege and honor to me. And, yeah... 2024 really starts off great for me, and we are both determined to make this our year. Right?"

Expand Tweet

Both superstars are still young in their WWE careers and have ample time to grow. Leading up to WrestleMania 40, it will be worth observing the feuds they are involved in.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.