Who is upcoming WWE debutant Lyra Valkyria?

This week on NXT, WWE hyped up the arrival of Lyra Valkyria. She will be debuting on the show very soon, with the company dropping teasers promoting her appearance.

The aforementioned name is the new ring moniker of Aoife Valkyrie. She signed with WWE during the pandemic in 2020 and was part of NXT UK until it disbanded. Her last appearance on the show came on August 26, 2022.

The vignette aired during the second hour of this week's episode of NXT. We are excited to see Valkyria in action and are looking forward to seeing what she brings to the table. Although she is yet to win a championship in WWE, she has a stellar record in terms of opponents defeated.

Indeed, Lyra Valkyria has beaten the likes of Isla Dawn, Nina Samuels, Aliyah, Jessi Kamea, MJ Jenkins, Taynara and Dani Luna. In fact, she was on a 14-month winning streak until her defeat to Meiko Satomura on the April 29, 2021 episode of NXT UK.

WWE files trademark for the Lyra Valkyria name

On October 13, 2022, WWE filed a trademark for Aoife Valkyrie's new name. At the time, we didn't know what it was all about. It is only now that we have seen where they plan on using the name.

It is only a matter of time before Valkyria makes her debut. We are looking forward to watching her exploits in the ring.

