Who is Victoria D'Errico? Everything you need to know about WWE’s new female referee

The name of Victoria D'Errico has become the talk of the town following the Evolution Premium Live event. At the all-women's PLE, she worked as a referee during Jacy Jayne and Jordynne Grace's NXT Women's Championship match.

Ad

Victoria D'Errico gained recognition on social media when a fan asked on Twitter/X about the identity of the referee by using her picture from Evolution. She replied to this tweet by saying, "That's me." Soon after this, her tweet went viral, and fans praised her charm and beauty. Many marked her as one of the most beautiful referees in the history of WWE. The tweet currently has over 2.1M views, along with 43K likes and around 1.5K retweets.

Ad

Trending

Victoria is 24 years old. She joined the Stamford-based promotion last year and has been working as a referee in NXT since then. Before making her debut in the company in the role of an official, she worked as a boxer and a lingerie model.

Expand Tweet

Ad

D'Errico also dominated Barstool's Rough N Rowdy brand. Even after joining the Sports entertainment juggernaut, she posted a photo around WrestleMania weekend where she mentioned her transition from an athlete to an official.

She posted a photo during 'Mania weekend and mentioned her journey in only a few words. Additionally, this isn't the first time that Victoria D'Errico took the internet to storm. Before this, there were many instances where her glam and charm became the primary reason for going viral on the internet.

Ad

Ad

If anyone wants to catch her officiating the match, they must tune in to the black and silver brand for the same, as she is part of NXT.

How many followers does Victoria D'Errico have currently on her social media following WWE Evolution?

D'Errico's social media presence has been getting stronger after her post went viral on Twitter (X). As of this writing, the official has around 28.4K followers on her official X account. On the other hand, her official Instagram handle has nearly 42.3K followers.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The numbers are increasing rapidly, and these are expected to boom in the forthcoming days. Rest, we wish the best of luck to Victoria D'Errico for her future in WWE. Going viral could even be a turning point in her career at the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!