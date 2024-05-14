Who is Wendy Lucho from the recent QR Code on WWE RAW? Connecting the dots on her association with Bray Wyatt

After the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Wendy Lucho has become one of the most discussed names among the WWE Universe. This conversation was sparked by the appearance of a cryptic QR code on the red brand, which led to a snippet of a news article by reporter Wendy Lucho titled "Local Women Reported Missing."

Following this revelation, fans began speculating and theorizing about the significance of this cryptic identity. Many fans noticed that Wendy Lucho could be rearranged to form the anagram Uncle Howdy. For those who might not know, an anagram is a word, phrase, or sentence formed by rearranging the letters of another. This discovery fueled speculation that it could be a potential hint for Howdy's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Besides this, the dots of Wendy Lucho could also seem to have a connection with the late great Bray Wyatt. This belief stems from an old segment where the Eater of Worlds' Fiend character visits a psychiatrist. In this video, the role of the psychiatrist was played by Rachel Bonnetta, an actor/comedian.

Many believe that she is the same lady pictured in the article snippet. Due to minor changes in her appearance, she looks somewhat unrecognizable but still holds similarities.

Moreover, it's speculated that Howdy might not return alone, as the arrival of the Wyatt 6 could also be on the horizon. Rumors are circulating about potential returns from wrestlers like Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan.

Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the coming weeks and what revelations any forthcoming QR codes will bring.

Wendy Lucho's eerie association with Uncle Howdy could extend beyond Bray Wyatt

The potential eerie association of Wendy with Howdy could extend beyond the Eater of Worlds, as many believe that the missing person in the news article could be Alexa Bliss.

The Goddess is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion and on maternity leave. However, fans believe that the recent cryptic teaser is not only hinting at Uncle Howdy's comeback but also Alexa Bliss's return to the company. Some fans speculate that a letter that appeared from the cryptic QR code bears similarities to Bliss's handwriting.

Only time will tell the true meaning behind the cryptic QR code message that appeared during the recent episode of RAW. Additionally, it remains to be seen whether the Wendy Lucho association will extend beyond Bray Wyatt.

