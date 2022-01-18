5 Superstars who could eliminate Lita from the Royal Rumble

4-time WWE Women's Champion Lita is one of the most beloved legends of the women's division. Her iconic battles with Trish Stratus, her time in Team Xtreme, and her stint as a color commentator were some reasons.

The WWE Hall Of Famer was announced as an entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble match on the January 7, 2022 episode of SmackDown. A week later, she made her first appearance on the show in 20 years and announced that she had one last run left in her.

Going into the Rumble, she will be a strong favorite to extend her trailblazing legacy and headline Wrestlemania. She was, after all, one half of the first women's match to main-event Monday Night RAW. However, this means that she will have a big bullseye on her back.

Here's a look at 5 WWE Superstars who could eliminate Lita from the 30-woman annual Battle Royal.

#5: Charlotte Flair has already got off on the wrong foot with Lita

Upon the former Team Xtreme member's long-awaited return, it didn't take five minutes for her to be interrupted by Charlotte Flair.

The champion tried to assert her dominance by bringing up her 2019 Summerslam match against Trish Stratus before the Queen of Xtreme laid her out with a Twist Of Fate.

Having declared herself for the Rumble so she can earn the right to choose her opponent, you can be sure that the 12-time Women's Champion will be out for revenge. She will definitely be out to end the legend's hopes of winning the match and further cement herself as an all-time great.

