Who will end Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler's reign of terror? 5 duos who could be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Following their victory on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler can officially call themselves the Unified WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, the duo may not have too long to gloat, as moments after their win; Raquel Rodriguez and a returning Liv Morgan staked their claim to regaining tag team gold.

Rodriguez and the former SmackDown Women's Champion are just two of many viable contenders for Rousey and Baszler. In this article, we will look at five potential threats to the reign of the new Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions.

#5 Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may sound like a foregone conclusion on paper, but a potential title change shouldn't be disregarded. Their bout is scheduled for this year's WWE Money in the Bank PLE, and out of respect for the challengers, let's not be so quick to brush them off.

We should never count out the art of the swerve in sports entertainment. Moreover, a shocking title change might be a smart way to get people talking. It may also make for some controversy because it isn't what people are expecting, and sometimes adding a little something different can spice up an otherwise dull feud.

#4 Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (after splitting from Bayley)

Though Bayley and IYO remain united, the signs on TV indicate that a split may soon ensue. Will Dakota Kai return before the inevitable breakup of Damage CTRL? Will she side with IYO? If the answer is yes to both questions and the two kick Bayley to the curb, it would more than likely make them a babyface tag team.

If that happens, it would give Kai and SKY a meaningful reason to stay together, as both women would then be set "free" from Bayley's manipulation, sort of like how The Usos broke away from Roman Reigns.

That said, with their brand new purpose and a few weeks of momentum as protagonists, Kai and SKY could potentially dethrone Ronda and Shayna.

#3 The underrated heel team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

One thing is certain; If Green and Deville dethrone Rousey and Baszler, the match is sure to feature at least one more team. They gell well as a heel duo, and WWE should keep them that way.

Green portrays the type of person who asks for the manager to complain at your local grocery store about practically nothing (AKA a Karen). She does it so well that you could easily forget she was even playing a character in the first place.

Turning them face to battle the villainous Ronda and Shayna may not be logical, but that doesn't necessarily mean they can't capture the gold in a nonstandard tag team match situation.

#2 The experience aspect of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

If you're not a long-time NXT viewer, you may not be aware of Kayden and Katana's longevity as a duo. Simply put, they have a lot of experience working as a tag team, they've been a tandem since 2020. For wrestling standards, this is quite a long time to remain united.

It should be noted that Chance and Carter weren't jobbed out the last time they faced Baszler and Rousey. More recently, they were victorious in defeating Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville last week.

It's too early to tell, but these are signs that WWE may have plans for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions to thrive on the main roster.

#1 All hope isn't lost for Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

If you've made it this far, you might notice a pattern. This article suggests that pretty much every female team in WWE has the potential to knock off the current champions, provided the right decisions are made. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions are no different.

Much like how an actor/actress feels about a director's perception or how a journalist feels about an editor's changes to an article, decisions made aren't always what we hoped for.

The duo may have lost their titles, but all hope for a successful main roster stint isn't lost. As long as Dawn and Fyre aren't booked to lose the majority of their matches going forward, the former champion can still bounce back and dethrone Ronda and Shayna.

