On January 5 2022, it was confirmed by media outlets that William Regal had been released from WWE.

The company has been undergoing a restructuring in recent times, headed up by WWE President Nick Khan. A long list of employees have been let go by WWE since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the cuts continue to this day.

There was an outpouring of praise from the wrestling industry around the world for the former King of the Ring winner upon hearing of his departure. The messages featured the same narrative that Regal had a positive impact on many people's careers.

Regal, who is a veteran and bonafide legend of the ring, had been working behind the scenes for NXT. He worked on the brand for nearly eight years and also became WWE's lead for global talent recruitment. The recruitment also involved signing his son.

So who is William Regal's son?

William Regal's son Bailey Matthews is currently assigned to the NXT UK brand under the name Charlie Dempsey. He signed with WWE in January 2021, losing his debut match to Tyler Bate.

In the video package that proceeded with the debut of his Charlie Dempsey character on NXT UK, he said:

"An inspiration of mine used to say, 'The body is just like a ladder, having to move up and down it with every move you do.' Hearing that, something clicked in my head. I've actually gone out of my way to seek out the British competitors of the past and train with them, to learn this style that I've come to adopt. I'm not going to do any flips out of the ring, treat this like an acrobat contest. I'm going to take my opponent down and grind them down to a paste. And I'm going to show you something that you've never seen before," (h/t Wrestling Observer)

Where did William Regal's son compete before joining WWE?

Before signing for WWE in January 2021, Bailey Matthews competed for a variety of wrestling promotions.

He regularly competed for All-Star Wrestling in the United Kingdom, before appearing for promotions such as EVOLVE, FutureShock and wXw.

He made his debut on February 9, 2018 where he was defeated by fellow UK independent wrestler Tony Spitfire.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

