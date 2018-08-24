3 reasons why Triple H made the match at WWE Super Show-Down even more exciting

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 810 // 24 Aug 2018, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Will they send chills one more time?

This Monday Night on RAW, WWE COO, and performer Triple H came out to the ring in an impressive manner and cut a promo that left fans wanting more.

'The Game' came out to cut a promo about a match between The Undertaker and himself at the WWE Super Show-Down on 6th October 2018. WWE Chairman and COO cut different promos while announcing this event back in July, but there wasn't anything much happening until this week, except for the posters during some major events.

With Triple H cutting a promo this week, it is understandable that The Undertaker may return anytime soon to hype up this match. And with their Wrestlemania 28 match going down in The Deadman's favor, it is only good if we see the two legends fight it out inside a ring, and create a magic that only they can create.

This match is hyped as the Last Time Ever, and while this might not be a great thing, because these legends need to fight it for as many times. Every great thing must come to an end, and so will this one during WWE Super Show-Down on 6th October 2018 in Australia.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We can be sad later, for now, let's take a look at the 3 reasons why this is a match for the ages and will mark the end of an era, and Triple H sold it like only he can:

#3 History

A long history is behind them

The Undertaker and Triple H are no strangers to one another and considering the kind of matches they have been in as opponents and friends they can tear the house down and create moments for fans to cherish a lifetime.

The duo is known for their exemplary work and this history between them will help us set the right tone for this match because they can sell it well through just history.

1 / 3 NEXT