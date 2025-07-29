  • home icon
Who was the woman with Hulk Hogan’s son on WWE RAW tonight?

By Ankit Singh
Published Jul 29, 2025 01:43 GMT
Hulk Hogan [Image Credits: WWE's official YouTube channel]

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away last week at the age of 71. The Stamford-based promotion paid tribute to the Hall of Famer on the episodes of SmackDown and RAW that followed his passing. Almost the entire locker room joined to pay their respects with a 10-bell salute for The Hulkster. Interestingly, Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, was seen with a woman beside him. This was Nick's wife, Tana Lea.

The duo got married in January this year, with Hulk Hogan happily attending the celebrations. Following the demise of her father-in-law, Tana Lea added a post on her Instagram page, mourning this loss. Captioning the post, she addressed The Hulkster as her best friend.

Here is an excerpt from what she wrote:

“Devastated is an understatement. I still don’t feel like this is real. My best friend lost his best friend yesterday. For myself …. more than a father in law. A father & a friend. From day one almost 8 years ago I was welcomed into this family by Terry with open arms, no judgment and so much kindness. I’m so thankful, appreciative and happy that Nick & I have got to spend so much time with him the past few years. He was truly loved by so many worldwide but most importantly his son. My heart breaks for Nick, I don’t think they have gone for more than 12 hours at a time without each other since we moved to Florida.”
What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Alongside Nick Hogan and Tana Lea, Hulk Hogan is survived by his wife, Sky Daily, whom he married in September 2023, and daughter Brooke.

Hulk Hogan’s former on-screen manager reveals his final moments

Following the demise of Hulk Hogan, his former on-screen manager and WWE Hall of Famer, Jimmy Hart, spoke to PEOPLE about Hogan's final moments. Hart revealed that he had last seen The Hulkster before his neck surgery. He called the legend on July 23, which was picked up by his assistant, who told him that Hogan was in good health.

The next day, however, Jimmy Hart received the bad news that his friend had passed away. The Clearwater Police Department reported to Hulk Hogan’s house when they received a phone call reporting a cardiac arrest situation. Around an hour and a half later, The Hulkster was declared dead at the Morton Plant Hospital. Hart was present for the tribute WWE paid to the legend on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

The absence of the third-longest-reigning WWE world champion will be missed, and pro wrestlers across the world will continue his legacy.

Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Edited by Angana Roy
