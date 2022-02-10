The Elimination Chamber is one of the most intriguing match types in WWE history. Over the years, numerous superstars have competed inside the chamber in an attempt to outlast all other competitors.

Since its inception in 2002, there have been 28 instances of the match to date. If you're wondering about the winner of the first-ever Chamber match, we've got you covered.

Who won the first-ever WWE Elimination Chamber match?

It was none other than the Hearbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. At Survivor Series 2002, he defeated Triple H (c), Chris Jericho, Booker T, Kane and Rob Van Dam to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Several WWE Superstars have impressed in multiple Elimination Chamber matches

The match is one of the most challenging stipulations to perform in. However, some superstars have defied the odds to win more than once.

Triple H, John Cena, Edge and Daniel Bryan have won multiple matches inside the punishing structure. The King of Kings has won it the most times at four. However, he's not the one with the most appearances.

Chris Jericho and Randy Orton are tied for the most appearances at eight. Both legends have emerged victorious once. Orton won the match in 2014, while Jericho outlasted his opponents in 2010. Y2J also holds the record for most eliminations with 10.

Speaking of eliminations, Braun Strowman and Shayna Baszler hold the record for most eliminations in a single match at five. However, Baszler is the only superstar to eliminate all the other competitors in the match as Strowman set the record in a seven-man Elimination Chamber match.

Triple H and Daniel Bryan hold the record for either winning or defending both the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship inside the Chamber.

Multiple records may be created or broken on February 19, 2022, as Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE Title against major stars like AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar and Riddle inside the Chamber.

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., Rhea Ripley and a mystery competitor will enter the Chamber for a RAW Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 38.

Are you excited for this year's Elimination Chamber event? Sound off below!

