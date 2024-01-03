Who won the NXT Men's Breakout Tournament 2023? All you need to know about the 22-year-old WWE star!

WWE NXT aired last night and featured numerous major matches and moments. The NXT Women's Championship was on the line, and the expected main event changed mid-way through the show. It was a chaotic event, to say the least.

One of the most notable parts of the episode was the finale of the 2023 NXT Men's Breakout Tournament. Despite the finals technically taking place in 2024, the tournament began back on December 12. Eight men fought for the chance to become the brand's next breakout star.

The finals featured Chase U's Riley Osborne taking on the powerful Oba Femi. The match was very competitive, with Riley using his speed and agility to avoid being hit at various points. In the end, however, power won, and Oba Femi won the bout and became the winner of the WWE NXT Men's Breakout Tournament.

Expand Tweet

The powerful Nigerian is pretty new to WWE. Despite that, he is already making quite the impression. He is only 22 years old and has Nigerian roots. He was a track and field star who went to school at the University of Alabama.

With this victory, Oba has the chance to make history. The win gives him a title shot he can cash in at any time, just like the Money in the Bank contract. Could Femi become the NXT Champion in the near future?

WWE NXT featured several main roster stars this week

As noted, the main event was changed mid-way through WWE NXT this week. The reigning NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov was deemed medically unfit to fight Trick Williams. SmackDown's Grayson Waller ended up battling Williams instead. This led to Kevin Owens returning to NXT to aid Trick in the main event.

Speaking of Ilja Dragunov, the man who injured him was also featured on WWE NXT this week. SmackDown's Ridge Holland had a long interview discussing his struggles in the company and what his goals and motivations are.

On the subject of match changes, Dragon Lee was supposed to team up with the Latino World Order to battle the No Quarter Catch Crew. Unfortunately, Lee was unable to make the show. As a result, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro needed a new partner.

Expand Tweet

Wilde and Cruz chose their fellow SmackDown star, Carlito. The veteran superstar was last seen being injured by Santos Escobar on the blue brand. Now he's back and reunited with his stablemates. The trio went on to win their match against Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne.

What do you make of Oba Femi and his future in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.