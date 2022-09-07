Who is WWE commentator Pat McAfee's wife?

SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee is probably the most beloved commentator in WWE at the moment. Along with entertaining us behind the commentary table, McAfee can also put on some moves and take some bumps in the ring. While his professional life is an open book, not many people know about his personal life and his partner Samantha McAfee.
Samantha McAfee graduated from Center Grove High School in 2007 and studied Veterinary Science at the University of Southern Indiana. She is a CPR- certified professional and the founder of 'Fur the Brand.' The company is a non-profit organization. It provides financial help if a pet suffers from a cancer diagnosis and requires extensive veterinary care.
The former NFL star proposed to Samantha on a helicopter ride to a waterfall, and they subsequently got engaged in 2019. On August 1, 2020, Pat and Samantha got married at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel, Indiana.
The couple don't have any children yet as they, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage in 2021. However, the couple does have two dogs, four cats, and two frogs. They currently reside in Indianapolis, Indiana.
WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will be joining ESPN's College Gameday
The former NFL punter has now signed with ESPN to host College Football as a full-time gig. Along with ESPN College Gameday, McAfee will continue to appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and host his weekly podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, on YouTube.
McAfee also recently hinted at a big move that will skyrocket his career.
Pat McAfee recently wrestled against former roommate and friend Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, where he emerged victorious. The two men have had a storyline feud with each other over the past few weeks. The former NFL star was also a part of WrestleMania 38 in April, where he took on Austin Theory and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in two consecutive matches.
