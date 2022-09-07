Who is WWE commentator Pat McAfee's wife?

SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee is probably the most beloved commentator in WWE at the moment. Along with entertaining us behind the commentary table, McAfee can also put on some moves and take some bumps in the ring. While his professional life is an open book, not many people know about his personal life and his partner Samantha McAfee.

Samantha McAfee graduated from Center Grove High School in 2007 and studied Veterinary Science at the University of Southern Indiana. She is a CPR- certified professional and the founder of 'Fur the Brand.' The company is a non-profit organization. It provides financial help if a pet suffers from a cancer diagnosis and requires extensive veterinary care.

The former NFL star proposed to Samantha on a helicopter ride to a waterfall, and they subsequently got engaged in 2019. On August 1, 2020, Pat and Samantha got married at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel, Indiana.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow I finally asked @Sami_lynn24 if she’d spend forever with me... She said yes, we both smiled, laughed, and cried a bit in front of a waterfall and then ate sandwiches in front of the bird that flew us there... Yesterday was awesome. I’m the luckiest dude on this here planet. I finally asked @Sami_lynn24 if she’d spend forever with me... She said yes, we both smiled, laughed, and cried a bit in front of a waterfall and then ate sandwiches in front of the bird that flew us there... Yesterday was awesome. I’m the luckiest dude on this here planet. https://t.co/f55vPSeqlk

The couple don't have any children yet as they, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage in 2021. However, the couple does have two dogs, four cats, and two frogs. They currently reside in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Samantha McAfee @MrsMcAfeeShow Here is what @PatMcAfeeShow and I have been battling the past few weeks and this past weekend. 🤍 Here is what @PatMcAfeeShow and I have been battling the past few weeks and this past weekend. 🤍 https://t.co/Jm38x0PjK0

WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will be joining ESPN's College Gameday

The former NFL punter has now signed with ESPN to host College Football as a full-time gig. Along with ESPN College Gameday, McAfee will continue to appear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown and host his weekly podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, on YouTube.

McAfee also recently hinted at a big move that will skyrocket his career.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I’d be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do.



Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland.



Have a great night beautiful people.



I appreciate u all more than u could imagine My life is dumb. If I was 2 die tomorrow, right b4 passing I’d be proud & dumbfounded of what I have been lucky enough 2 do.Massive announcement coming at some point this week..truly Bananaland.Have a great night beautiful people.I appreciate u all more than u could imagine https://t.co/xXD4AgiPzG

Pat McAfee recently wrestled against former roommate and friend Baron Corbin at SummerSlam, where he emerged victorious. The two men have had a storyline feud with each other over the past few weeks. The former NFL star was also a part of WrestleMania 38 in April, where he took on Austin Theory and former WWE CEO Vince McMahon in two consecutive matches.

