Who is WWE RAW star Veer Mahaan?

Veer Mahaan has arrived to wreak havoc on WWE RAW. The Indian behemoth made his re-debut on the red brand last week and dismantled both Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He repeated his heinous act once again by choking out the son of the legendary luchador on the latest episode of RAW.

Veer Mahaan was separated from his allies, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, during last year's WWE Draft. He was picked up by the RAW brand but didn't get to make an appearance until last week. Instead, WWE aired vignettes of Veer Mahaan for six months, teasing the arrival of the self-proclaimed "lion" of WWE.

Apart from making people curious about Veer's character, these vignettes also made people want to know more about the superstar's personal life and how he made it to pro wrestling. Here are some details of how Veer found his way into WWE.

Who is WWE RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan?

Veer Mahaan (real name Rinku Singh) hails from Uttar Pradesh, India. From the very beginning, Veer was very enthusiastic about sports, especially cricket and javelin. In early 2008, the RAW Superstar participated in an Indian reality television show, Million Dollar Arm.

The show was designed by American sports agent J.B. Bernstein and his partners. Its sole purpose was to find the individual who could throw the fastest and most accurate baseball in the country. Veer's groundbreaking performance earned him the victory in the competition.

The left-handed pitcher then went to Los Angeles to train with pitching coach Tom House, who also trained names such as Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. The RAW Superstar was later signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, alongside the runner-up of the Million Dollar Arm contest Dinesh Patel.

The duo became the first Indian pair to sign a contract with a major American baseball team. They honed their craft in the minor leagues for several seasons, with Veer managing to reach the Single-A level. Mahaan and Patel are also the subjects of the 2014 Walt Disney Pictures sports film, Million Dollar Arm.

A look at the WWE career of Veer Mahaan

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan If you ask me why I work so hard.

This is why.

This. All about my fans. Anyone says any different, they're lying. If you ask me why I work so hard.This is why.This. All about my fans. Anyone says any different, they're lying. https://t.co/a79EKy6njX

In February 2018, Veer signed with WWE and began teaming up with fellow Indian star Saurav Gurjar. The duo were named "The Indus Sher" and were assigned a manager in Malcolm Bivens.

The two men made their NXT debut in March 2020 by attacking Riddle. They kept competing against the brand's top tag teams for a while until they were taken off television. In May 2021, Veer was called up to the main roster.

In February 2019, Sportskeeda's own Riju Dasgupta caught up with Veer Mahaan to discuss a variety of topics, including his vision as a WWE Superstar. The 33-year-old emphasized that being an inspiring role model is his foremost priority.

WWE have got their hands on a future megastar in the form of Veer Mahaan. If the company wants to target the massive Indian market, it will need to push a superstar whom people can easily relate to.

Mahaan might be the best person for that role, as he's got the looks, strength, mic skills, and every single tool needed to succeed in pro wrestling.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande