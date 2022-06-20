Who was WWE referee Tim White?

WWE referee Tim White sadly passed away on June 19. He was 68 years old at the time of his death.

While White was primarily known for being a WWE referee, he was also a man of many designations within the company. He was active from 1985 to 2004 and is remembered as one of the finest officials the company has ever seen.

However, given how little fans know about referees in the wrestling business, there will be plenty of people who do not know much about White. If you are looking to learn more about him, we have everything you need right here.

WWE @WWE



WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.



wwe.com/article/wwe-re… WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans. WWE is saddened to learn that long-time referee Tim White has passed away.WWE extends our condolences to White’s family, friends and fans.wwe.com/article/wwe-re…

WWE referee Tim White was born Timothy Rhys White on March 25, 2954. He was American by nationality and worked as a referee, show producer and even as an assistant to Andre the Giant. He took the latter role between the 1980s and 1990s.

White started officiating matches part-time in 1985. After Andre's death in 1993, he switched to donning a full-time black and white shirt and began to appear frequently on shows. He also worked as a producer on SmackDown.

Tim White's standout WWE moment

The former WWE referee was best known for officiating the iconic Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Mankind on June 28, 1998.

After Mankind took a scary bump through the ceiling of the cell and landed hard into the ring canvas, White was highly concerned for him. He came close to stopping the match to secure medical attention for Mick Foley. However, the latter requested to let him continue and finish the match. White honored his request, and the match went on.

White's last match as a referee came at WrestleMania XX when he officiated a match between Chris Jericho and Christian. While performing the final three-count of the match, he reinjured an already injured shoulder and subsequently called it quits on refereeing.

WWE released White on January 9, 2009, five years after he retired from officiating matches. He retired as one of the longest-serving referees in the company's history, having worked with them for 24 years.

We are saddened to hear about White's passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He will be remembered as one of the best people to have worn the black and white shirt, and his contributions to the company will live on for a long time to come.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far