Who is WWE star Butch making his debut on SmackDown?

Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, made an impressive appearance on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. He made a surprise debut on the blue brand and allied himself with Sheamus & Ridge Holland.

The former NXT star distracted Kofi Kingston so that his new acquaintances could win their match against The New Day. Fans are delighted by the news of his arrival but are bitter over WWE butchering his name. So, how did he make it to SmackDown?

Butch is a 28-year-old professional wrestler who signed with WWE back in 2017. Billed at 205 lbs and 5 ft 10 in, Butch competed under the ring name Pete Dunne and made it to the final of the tournament to crown the inaugural United Kingdom Champion.

He came up short in the final against Tyler Bate in January 2017. Butch eventually defeated Bate four months later at NXT Takeover: Chicago in a nail-biting contest to crown the UK Champion. Dunne became the longest-reigning champion in WWE when he held the title for 685 days.

He eventually lost the belt to Gunther (then known as WALTER) at NXT Takeover: New York, who broke Dunne's record by holding the gold for 870 days.

The Bruiserweight is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner. He achieved both accomplishments while teaming up with Matt Riddle as The Broserweights.

He went on an indefinite hiatus during COVID-19 pandemic while still the tag champion. Riddle eventually lost the title and moved to the main roster while Dunne returned as a backstage producer and in-ring talent for NXT UK in late 2020.

After a long journey, Butch finally made it to SmackDown. Although his name is a problem for fans at present, they'll get the hang of it as time passes.

This is not the first time Butch made an appearance on WWE main roster

Pete Dunne @PeteDunneYxB Once wrestled in a field in England in front of two people. Tonight I wrestled in front of 48,000 people in Phoenix, AZ in the Royal Rumble match. Milestones probably. Once wrestled in a field in England in front of two people. Tonight I wrestled in front of 48,000 people in Phoenix, AZ in the Royal Rumble match. Milestones probably. https://t.co/C2ID4mjHUn

It isn't the first time The Bruiserweight has appeared on the WWE main roster. The former NXT UK Champion contested on WWE RAW on November 6, 2017.

In a winning effort, he squared off against then-Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in a non-title Champion vs. Champion Match. Dunne made another appearance at Royal Rumble 2019 in the eponymous men's contest.

He entered at #18 and survived for a little over 11 minutes. However, he failed to accumulate any eliminations and was thrown out of the ring by Drew McIntyre.

Edited by Abhinav Singh