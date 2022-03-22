Who did WWE star Pat McAfee play for in the NFL?

Pat McAfee is currently with WWE as a color commentator on Friday Night SmackDown alongside veteran Michael Cole. McAfee is a podcaster, sports analyst, host of The Pat McAfee Show and a former NFL player.

McAfee played in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts in 2009 as a punter and kickoff specialist.

However, he decided to prematurely retire in 2017 at the age of 29. Had he signed a deal with the National Football League, he would have grabbed a multi-million contract.

Why did Pat McAfee retire from the NFL?

After playing for the Indianapolis Colts for over eight years, McAfee decided to quit the NFL to pursue a career in sports media. McAfee also stated that one of the reasons for his retirement was his upcoming third knee surgery.

As a result, the SmackDown commentator joined Barstool Sports in the very same year.

Barstool Sports is a digital media company founded by David Portonoy in 2003 which creates content on multiple platforms, including websites, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events and pay-per-views.

Shockingly, McAfee walked away from Barstool Sports within just two years of signing the contract. The reason for the podcaster's exit was revealed as a financial decision.

Will McAfee prevail against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38?

During the highly-anticipated episode of McAfee's podcast featuring Vince McMahon, WWE's CEO invited the color commentator for a match at the Grandest Stage Of Them All. The offer was readily accepted by the host.

On a SmackDown episode, Austin Theory introduced himself as McAfee's WrestleMania opponent. Since then, these superstars have been going back and forth around the commentary booth.

The WWE Universe is interested to see if McAfee can defeat Vince McMahon's prodigy in his first WrestleMania match.

