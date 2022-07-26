Who is WWE superstar Rey Mysterio's daughter?

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently celebrated his two-decade anniversary with the company on RAW. His wife Angie Gutierrez and daughter, Aalyah Mysterio, took part in the backstage celebrations of the iconic moment.

His son, Dominik Mysterio, followed in his footsteps and debuted in WWE in 2020. While Aalyah has not competed in the ring, she has made varied appearances in WWE involving storylines and backstage segments featuring her father, since her childhood.

In 2020, Dominik teamed up with his father in a feud against Buddy Murphy and Seth Rollins. As part of the storyline, Aalyah became romantically involved with Murphy, much to her father's surprise.

However, the storyline was dropped and following the segment, Aalyah started making lesser appearances during the Thunderdome era of WWE.

Rey Mysterio's daughter has expressed interest in continuing family's legacy

Aalyah recently appeared in a backstage celebration segment for Rey Mysterio's 20th anniversary with WWE. While the celebration was going on, Rhea Ripley crashed the party and Aalyah confronted her.

In an interaction with TV Insider a couple of years ago, the Master of the 619 recalled the time when his daughter approached him regarding a career in the industry. While Aalyah has a vested interest in pursing a career in the medical field, he advised her to keep wrestling as a second option.

Additionally, Dominik and Aalyah have made cameo appearances on WWE shows while supporting their father.

Many current and past superstars are from the second or third generation of their families, including Randy Orton, Natalya, The Rock and even his daughter, Ava Raine.

At WrestleMania Backlash last year, The Mysterios created history to become the first-ever father-son duo to win the tag team titles. With the addition of Aalyah, it would be an interesting faction featuring the Mysterio family.

