Wholesome reunion, Unexpected absence - 4 things that Bray Wyatt could do this week on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley invaded this week's episode of SmackDown, so clearly, Bray Wyatt will have to return the favor on WWE RAW.

The two men are on a collision course heading into WrestleMania 39. But after Uncle Howdy's attack this week, how will Bray Wyatt take the fight to The All Mighty on RAW?

The following list looks at just four things Bray Wyatt could do this week on WWE RAW.

#4 The puppets send a message in Bray Wyatt's absence

isn't afraid of Bray Wyatt and promises to put an end to the mind games TONIGHT at Royal Rumble.



WWE The Bump "There's a grown man playing with puppets and I'm supposed to be bothered by this?" isn't afraid of Bray Wyatt and promises to put an end to the mind games TONIGHT at Royal Rumble.

Bray Wyatt brought the puppets from The Firefly Funhouse to life when he returned to WWE last year. Moreover, the creatures were in attendance at the Royal Rumble event when Wyatt defeated LA Knight.

Wyatt has used his puppets to his advantage throughout his WWE career and could decide to send a message to Lashley this week on RAW using those creatures. The former world champion knows it will be hard to get into Lashley's head, so this could be his best option.

#3 Reunites with Alexa Bliss

#WWERaw feels no remorse for her actions but is confronted by Uncle Howdy, who questions whether she is in control.

Alexa Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since her loss at the Royal Rumble, but it's hard to believe she will miss WrestleMania. There have been teases that she is back in the Funhouse with Bray Wyatt recently, with Uncle Howdy actively searching for her on WWE RAW.

Alexa Bliss was initially on the red brand before she went on a hiatus and could be reunited with Bray Wyatt if he makes the trip over on Monday. Wyatt and Bliss have a complicated relationship, but it would be interesting if that is explored amid his feud with Lashley.

#2 Allows Uncle Howdy to head over to WWE RAW without him

Uncle Howdy appeared on SmackDown and sent a message to Lashley before The All Mighty fought back and was about to deliver a Spear. Howdy will obviously want to get revenge for the attack on Friday night. Hence, he may head over to RAW without Bray Wyatt, which could cause issues between the two men again.

Wyatt seemingly sent Howdy on SmackDown to intimidate Bobby Lashley. However, it's unclear what the plan is for RAW since Lashley doesn't seem to be affected by any of the mind games The Eater of Worlds has tried thus far.

#1 Sends another creepy message with a cryptic promo package

Wyatt sent an interesting message to Lashley with the "Muscle Man" video package. However, it only served to anger the former WWE Champion rather than show him he doesn't know who he's dealing with.

Wyatt is the king of cryptic video packages, which could become clear again this week if he delivers another promo. He could even challenge Lashley for a match at the biggest show of the year.

The All Mighty doesn't have a match for The Show of Shows with around three weeks to go, which is more than enough time to ensure he can get under Lashley's skin.

Do you think Bray Wyatt will be a part of this week's episode of WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

