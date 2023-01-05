"Whoops, sorry" – When Brock Lesnar apologized after botching a WWE advert

Brock Lesnar hitting a fake shark with an F-5 is one of the most iconic images of his first WWE run.

The footage was taken from a Jaws parody commercial ahead of SummerSlam 2003. The advert captured terrified men, women, and children running along a beach after spotting a shark in the water. Only one person was brave enough to confront the 10ft behemoth – The Beast Incarnate, of course.

On August 9, 2003, episode of the behind-the-scenes show WWE Confidential, Lesnar revealed how he reacted when the idea was pitched to him:

"I'm like, that's the stupidest thing I ever heard!"

The advert featured a moment where Lesnar raced towards the water to rescue his fellow beach-goers. During filming, the WWE Superstar failed to spot a young boy and accidentally knocked him over while running through the sand.

"There was a couple of incidents in the shoot," Lesnar said. "I was trying to run through all these people. Out of nowhere, this little kid, I thought he was gonna turn, I thought he was gonna veer off, and all of a sudden he just, boom, ran right into me. I was like, 'Whoops, sorry.'"

The force of Brock Lesnar's accidental push sent the child into a woman, who also fell over. They were all smiles moments later and did not suffer any injuries.

Brock Lesnar discussed another botch from the WWE SummerSlam 2003 commercial

In a deleted scene, Brock Lesnar accidentally spilled his drink on a woman as he stood up to run into the water.

Smackethdown Layer @SmackdownLayer Behind the scenes Picture of Brock Lesnar giving The Shark an F5!!! Behind the scenes Picture of Brock Lesnar giving The Shark an F5!!! https://t.co/cmTgJ50HIK

The Next Big Thing admitted he was to blame for the incident, which was met with laughter from the rest of the crew:

"There was the scene with me and all the fine-looking young ladies," Lesnar said. "I was supposed to drop my drink and it just kinda went all over. It was a mistake on my behalf."

Shortly after shooting the commercial, Lesnar went on to unsuccessfully challenge Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2003.

What is your favorite WWE advert? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit WWE Confidential and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes