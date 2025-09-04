Why did the 2025 WWE Draft get canceled? Likely reason explained

Every year, the WWE Universe eagerly waits for the Draft as they anticipate major changes in the rosters, which could reshape the landscape of the company. We are already only a few months away from the end of 2025, and the Draft is yet to take place.Amid this, a new report from BodySlam.Net has surfaced, which revealed that the Stamford-based promotion has now scrapped the plans for WWE Draft 2025 in September.A few months back, there were rumours about the Triple H-led creative regime potentially holding a Draft in September, but it seems that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut no longer has plans for the same. It's possible that WWE Wrestlepalooza could be a crucial reason behind scrapping plans for the Draft.For those who might not know, the World Wrestling Entertainment's next premium live event is Wrestlepalooza 2025. This show is set to take place on September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The reason this event is special is that it will mark the debut of the PLE under the WWE-ESPN contract.We have already seen in the past that under the Triple H era, the Game entirely focused on the debut show of his new deals. This is evident from the RAW on Netflix debut show, which took place earlier this year. The Chief Content Officer booked high-profile matches and even brought many legends and Hall of Famers for the show.So, by cancelling Draft 2025, the King of the Kings seems to have no plans to put any distraction in front of the audience, which could divert the buzz from the Wrestlepalooza event. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming weeks and whether there will be no Draft in 2025 altogether after scrapping plans for September.Fans pointed out a major mistake by WWE regarding the DraftAfter the news about Draft 2025 surfaced on the internet, fans shared their mixed reaction to it. Many pointed out a major mistake by the Stamford-based promotion, which is not properly executing the rules of Draft restrictions.Despite having assigned brands, we have seen superstars making their appearances on other shows too, without any repercussions. It shows that the company has taken the Draft seriously.Shrikant @ShrikantNaray19LINK@EliteClubS0B There is no point of the draft as Superstars appear wherever they want.Fooboo @WWEOverMidLINK@EliteClubS0B We haven’t had a real draft for many yearsThis is why fans on the internet asserted that the company has had no real Draft for many years. Even one fan stated that there is no point in having a WWE Draft if superstars do what they want to do.