Why did the 2025 WWE Draft get canceled? Likely reason explained

By Love Verma
Published Sep 04, 2025 01:18 GMT
WWE Draft 2025 is seemingly canceled now. [Image credits: WWE.com]
WWE Draft 2025 is seemingly canceled now. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Every year, the WWE Universe eagerly waits for the Draft as they anticipate major changes in the rosters, which could reshape the landscape of the company. We are already only a few months away from the end of 2025, and the Draft is yet to take place.

Amid this, a new report from BodySlam.Net has surfaced, which revealed that the Stamford-based promotion has now scrapped the plans for WWE Draft 2025 in September.

A few months back, there were rumours about the Triple H-led creative regime potentially holding a Draft in September, but it seems that the Sports Entertainment juggernaut no longer has plans for the same. It's possible that WWE Wrestlepalooza could be a crucial reason behind scrapping plans for the Draft.

For those who might not know, the World Wrestling Entertainment's next premium live event is Wrestlepalooza 2025. This show is set to take place on September 20, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. The reason this event is special is that it will mark the debut of the PLE under the WWE-ESPN contract.

We have already seen in the past that under the Triple H era, the Game entirely focused on the debut show of his new deals. This is evident from the RAW on Netflix debut show, which took place earlier this year. The Chief Content Officer booked high-profile matches and even brought many legends and Hall of Famers for the show.

So, by cancelling Draft 2025, the King of the Kings seems to have no plans to put any distraction in front of the audience, which could divert the buzz from the Wrestlepalooza event. It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming weeks and whether there will be no Draft in 2025 altogether after scrapping plans for September.

Fans pointed out a major mistake by WWE regarding the Draft

After the news about Draft 2025 surfaced on the internet, fans shared their mixed reaction to it. Many pointed out a major mistake by the Stamford-based promotion, which is not properly executing the rules of Draft restrictions.

Despite having assigned brands, we have seen superstars making their appearances on other shows too, without any repercussions. It shows that the company has taken the Draft seriously.

This is why fans on the internet asserted that the company has had no real Draft for many years. Even one fan stated that there is no point in having a WWE Draft if superstars do what they want to do.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Angana Roy
