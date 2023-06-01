Why did 51-year old Hollywood actor threaten to punch Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar is arguably the most feared superstar on the WWE roster. The Beast rarely misses the opportunity to destroy his opponents whenever he’s on television. Lesnar can also strike down fear in people just by staring at them. That is what a veteran Hollywood actor found out when he tried to intimidate the Beast.

The celebrity in question is Eric Stonestreet. The 51-year-old actor often posts clips on social media where he threatens to punch the next person he sees in order to take out his anger. The next person, whether it’s by pure coincidence or fate, always happens to be Brock Lesnar. The two are good friends in real life and do their little gig just for laughs.

Recently, a new clip of Brock Lesnar and Eric Stonestreet made its way to social media. In the clip, the Modern Family star can be seen threatening to punch the first person he sees. The camera then pans to the Beast who just pops up from behind causing Eric to take back his words.

The original clip of the two went viral on the internet. Fans had no idea at the time that Brock, of all people, could make viral clips with a Hollywood celebrity. You can check out a compilation of their videos here.

Brock Lesnar was called out by a top star on WWE RAW

The Beast didn’t appear in flesh on the red brand this week, but had his name dropped by Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare showed up in an arm sling for an in-ring promo segment. For those unaware, Cody had his arm broken by Lesnar in the buildup to Night of Champions.

The Beast defeated the American Nightmare via kimura lock at the May 27th premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Cody passed out to the brutal submission maneuver forcing the referee to call for the second bell.

Cody issued an open challenge for another match between him and Lesnar. It remains to be seen if the Beast will accept the challenge for their trilogy.

