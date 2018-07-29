Why AJ Styles Should Lose the WWE Championship at SummerSlam

Should AJ Styles time as WWE champion come to an end

AJ Styles is the current WWE Champion and has held the title for over 250 days. He's been with the WWE for over 2 years and has managed to achieve a lot in his career. He is phenomenal in the ring and on the mic. He has held world titles everywhere he went and is no doubt one of the biggest superstars in WWE right now. He is the face of SmackDown Live and recognizes it as the house that he built. He has defended the WWE title multiple times and isn't afraid to show the whole world what a world champion looks like.

Styles has had a great run with the title, but soon all of that will need to change. Styles is currently scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam this August. Despite being the fighting champion that he says he is, there are plenty other wrestlers on Smackdown right now that also deserve a shot at the gold, including his opponent Samoa Joe. Joe is the destroyer and if he defeats AJ Styles for the title, it will boost his character and he will get what he rightfully deserves.

Many fans are familiar with the feud between these two, as it happened in TNA Impact Wrestling. For the first time in history, we will see these two fighting for WWE's top prize in a WWE ring. Styles should lose the title to Samoa Joe and this will give Joe a better chance to prove himself that he does belong in WWE. AJ Styles is no doubt phenomenal but its Samoa Joe's time and he deserves to be the next WWE Champion. Styles can have another feud against Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship.

AJ Styles was revealed as the new cover star for WWE 2K19, and him focusing on promoting the game should give Joe an opportunity and a good title run. AJ Styles should lose the WWE Championship at SummerSlam because his time as champion is up and because Samoa Joe truly deserves to call himself a champion. AJ Styles is good at everything he does but right now his time is growing nearer. Someone else should get a shot and prove their status in WWE.

