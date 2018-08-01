Opinion: Why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe must be the main event of SummerSlam 2018

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 871 // 01 Aug 2018, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Joe and Styles have previously had classic matches against one another at Impact Wrestling

We are just two weeks away from The Biggest Party Of The Summer, SummerSlam. The 31st edition of the event will take place on August 18, 2018, from the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York. The build-up to the event till now has average at best and with big names like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Triple H not yet announced for the event, this is turning out to be one of the weakest cards in SummerSlam history.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The Universal Championship between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is a repeat of this year's WrestleMania main event and will most likely be a snooze fest with fans doing random chants throughout the match. The IC Title match between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins isn't exciting either as we have seen this match at least 3-4 times in this year alone.

The only match on the SummerSlam card which can be considered a big money match is the WWE Championship match between the current champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe. Joe vs Styles is a dream match that the WWE Universe has been wanting ever since the Samoan Submission Machine came to the blue brand during the Superstar Shakeup earlier this year.

The history between Joe and Styles is known to wrestling fans all around the world. The two men are veterans of the business and have traveled the entire world before making their mark in the WWE.

Joe and Styles were an integral part of TNA/Impact Wrestling and helped build the company from the scratch. They were part of some fantastic matches in the company during their time in the company. Their triple threat match for the X Division Championship at TNA Unbreakable 2005 (the third man in the match was Christopher Daniels) is till date the only TNA/Impact Wrestling match to be awarded 5 stars by Dave Meltzer.

The two share a great rapport off-screen and have been best of friends ever since their TNA days. Without so much history between the two-man, it is only fair that the Joe and Styles get to be in the main event of this year's SummerSlam.

While Ronda Rousey vs Alexa Bliss is certainly a highly anticipated match, it certainly is not on the level of Joe vs Styles. No other match on the card deserves to be the main event of the show as the two men are bound to create magic when they lock horns in Brooklyn on August 18.

Moreover, ever since the introduction of the Universal Championship, the WWE Champion in spite of being the oldest and the most prestigious championship in the company, has been relegated to a mid-card title in the Big Four PPVs. It's about time that the WWE Championship gets the respect that it deserves especially when the Universal Championship has been nothing but a cruel joke on the WWE Universe.

With the WWE having a working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling and previously using footage from the company on their Network programming, the hype package showcasing both competitors' past alone will be enough to get the fans excited for the match if they aren't already.