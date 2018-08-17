Opinion: Why AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe Should Main Event SummerSlam

This is the match people want to see the most

The WWE Championship will be on the line this Sunday, with current champion AJ styles scheduled to defend his title against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam. AJ Styles is one of the most phenomenal wrestlers in the world right now. He has won major championships in different promotions around the world including world championships such as the NWA Heavyweight Championship, TNA Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Heavyweight Championship and now the WWE Championship.

The Phenomenal One's SummerSlam opponent Samoa Joe also has had his share of success in the professional wrestling business. He has made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling and has captured several championships in the promotion. Styles and Joe have faced each other in TNA but for many WWE fans this will be the first time they will see these two step inside the ring for the biggest prize in this industry.

The WWE Championship is the main title in WWE so its only fair for it to be defended in the main event. Ever since WWE announced that all PPVs will be dual branded, AJ Styles' PPV main event status dropped as he played second fiddle to Roman Reigns. AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe should main event SummerSlam because unlike Reigns vs Lesnar, this will be a match we have never seen before in WWE. And, it's also a match most people are looking forward to the most at SummerSlam.

We have already seen Reigns vs Lesnar multiple times and just like their previous matches, this one will not be very interesting. Styles vs Joe on the other hand will be more interesting to watch because both superstars are phenomenal in the ring, they have great mic skills and are well liked by fans. This is the opposite of Reigns and Lesnar because they have weak mic skills, repetitive move-sets and fans don't want either of them as Universal Champion.

Styles vs Joe is for the WWE Championship and as the main title with two great superstars battling over it, it only makes sense for it to main event the show. No matter who the winner of the match is, neither Styles nor Joe will be booed from the arena. This is the match most people are looking forward to this Sunday and it is only fair for Styles and Joe to main event SummerSlam.