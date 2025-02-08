Why did Alexa Bliss go away from WWE for 2 years?

The WWE Royal Rumble 2025, which took place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, concluded with a bang. The women’s traditional Rumble was the opening match for the PLE, which saw the much-anticipated return of former RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss despite rumors of her contract issues with the company. Little Miss Bliss made her first television appearance after two years.

Bliss received one of the loudest pops during the night of her return. She entered at number #21. However, the party ended shortly for her as she was eliminated from the ring at the hands of Liv Morgan. It felt as though she had never been away from WWE. Fans wondered about the reason behind the 33-year-old star’s long absence from the ring.

The main reason behind Alexa Bliss’ long hiatus from WWE television was the birth of her child, a girl, with her husband Ryan Cabrera in November 2023. With her last match taking place at the 2023 Royal Rumble, The Goddess took maternity leave for two years before she finally returned to the Stamford-based promotion at the Indianapolis-based event.

Alexa Bliss to be part of massive WWE match next month

Following her receiving tremendous fan support, Alexa Bliss has finally earned her way to another massive match that could punch her ticket to WrestleMania 41. The latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw a Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifier match between Candice LeRae and The Goddess, where Bliss bagged a win by defeating LeRae.

With her win, the former RAW Women’s Champion has earned her spot in the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, and she is now one step closer to The Show of Shows. Three women have been confirmed for the Women’s Chamber bout: Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss. The 2025 Elimination Chamber will emanate from the Rogers Centre in Toronto and will have major implications for WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for the former RAW Women's Champion in the coming months, with The Showcase of Immortals fast approaching.

