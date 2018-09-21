Opinion: Alexa Bliss Should Join The Dogs Of War

Team Little Big

Alexa Bliss recently got injured during her match against Ronda Rousey and since then has been removed from all the matches in Raw and at live events. It seems like she will be out of the action for a while now, which is really bad considering that she is the best heel in the women's roster right now and WWE Evolution is on the horizon. Her heel work throughout the year has been incredible and fans genuinely hate her, which is the whole job of a heel character.

Braun Stroman, Drew McIntyre, and Dolph Ziggler recently formed a team which they call 'The Dogs Of War' to take on Sheild. Braun had a personal rivalry with Roman and; Drew McIntyre and Ziggler had with Seth and Ambrose. So, they combined their power to take on them together. All three combined looks like a massive team which can destroy anyone on any given day.

Even though there is no doubt about their in-ring ability, their promos are bit weird. I think many will agree with me that their promos sound completely scripted and thus that essence of being a great heel gets lost. They are not able to convey their message effectively and with firmness.

Here Alexa can come in handy. If she is not going to wrestle at all for some time, then she can do the talking for The Dogs Of War as their manager at least till Super Show Down which is just a couple of weeks away. She is known as the best heel for her promos only. In this way, she can nurse her injury and can also help her mixed match challenge partner at the same time.

Both the parties will benefit from this as Alexa will continue to feature on the TV and Strowman will get a person to convey his message to the WWE Universe in a critical way. Alexa and Strowman have a good fictional relationship as well which can be played into the storyline. I think she can be a good heel manager going by her dialogue delivery and will also give the fans a fresh perspective in the whole feud.

The management can also insert the weird romantic angle between the Team 'Little Big', like the way they would have probably done in the second season of The Mixed Match Challenge if she would have not gotten injured in the first place. Even though it was really grim watching Strowman being part of the romantic angle like this, it was pretty entertaining when they did this in the first season of the show.

If WWE would not do this, Bliss would do the same thing for Mickie James and Alicia Fox like she did last week on Raw and going by the way WWE handles such storylines, they would probably have tag team matches on Raw every now and then and it will go nowhere. It will be a complete waste of a talent and an opportunity. It is best for Alexa and for the WWE that she joins the Dogs of Wars.

