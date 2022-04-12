Why isn't Alexa Bliss in WWE currently?

Alexa Bliss made her return to in-ring action at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. She competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, which included Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and eventual winner Bianca Belair.

Bliss' appearance at the Elimination Chamber premium live event was her first match since September 2021 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at Extreme Rules.

Unfortunately for Alexa Bliss fans, the former RAW Women's Champion has been missing from in-ring action since her last match inside the Elimination Chamber. With that being said, what is the reason for her absence from WWE currently?

As of right now, an official reason for Bliss absence from WWE is yet to be revealed. However, Little Miss Bliss took to Twitter recently to confirm that a return to WWE wasn't up to her.

In a Twitter exchange with a fan, Bliss wrote the following:

Alexa Bliss recently got married to singer Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss recently married musician Ryan Cabrera at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California. The wedding ceremony was attended by Bliss' close friends, family members, and notable WWE Superstars.

Among the WWE Superstars who attended the wedding were the likes of Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez. Former WWE stars including Lana, Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, and Mojo Rawley also attended Bliss' wedding.

Bliss recently missed out on WrestleMania 38. According to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the former RAW Women's Champion also wasn't present in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend.

Bliss, however, made her influence felt at the WWE Superstore Axxess, as WWE recreated Alexa's Playground. WWE also allowed fans to take photos with it. In the aftermath of the Show of Shows, she took to Twitter to send a cryptic message, writing the following:

"If the sticky wheel's always gettin' the grease, I'm totally devoted to disturbing the peace & I'll do it all again when I get it done, Until I become your number one. No method to the madness and no means of escape. Gonna break every rule I'll bend 'em all outta shape,"

Check out Bliss' tweet below:

Gonna break every rule I'll bend 'em all outta shape If the sticky wheel's always gettin' the greaseI'm totally devoted to disturbing the peace& I'll do it all again when I get it doneUntil I become your number one.No method to the madness and no means of escapeGonna break every rule I'll bend 'em all outta shape https://t.co/kmbZ0ulOic

As of this writing, it remains to be seen when WWE decides to bring Bliss back for another interesting storyline.

