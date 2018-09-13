Opinion: Why an Undertaker appearance at Hell In A Cell is a bad idea

Danny Fournier FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 467 // 13 Sep 2018, 08:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Undertaker

The Undertaker making an appearance at Hell In A Cell is a pretty safe bet. His surprise appearance on RAW suggests that the WWE want to invest a large amount into promoting the upcoming Triple H vs Undertaker match at the Super Show-Down event.

This Sunday is Hell In A Cell, a match The Phenom is not only associated with but has dominated since it's inception. The Undertaker has been in more Hell In A Cell matches than any other wrestler. With Mick Foley already scheduled to make an appearance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the rivals most memorable match, it just makes sense to have The Undertaker appear as well. But is this a good idea? Here are a couple of reasons why The Undertaker shouldn't make an appearance at Hell In A Cell.

Mick Foley

Undertaker vs Mick Foley King Of The Ring 1998

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of one of the most talked about wrestling moments, this past Monday on RAW, Mick Foley announced that he will be the special guest referee in the Hell In A Cell match up between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns. If The Undertaker makes an appearance at Hell In A Cell, confronting Mick Foley only makes sense. But how could this impact the main event?

The Undertaker appearing during the said match would take all the attention away from the match itself. The WWE has been trying to get the fans to accept Roman Reigns as their new Top Dog' for years now and Braun Strowman has been billed as the Monster Among Men, Undertaker showing up and confronting Mick Foley would overshadow all of that.

Hogging the spotlight

Undertaker & Shawn Michaels RAW 2018

Any time The Undertaker makes an appearance, its big news and because it happens so rarely it tends to steal the show. Now add to that, The Undertaker could potentially be showing up at an event that revolves around a style of match that he made famous, Hell In A Cell. Not only is it Hell In A Cell, but it’s also the 20th anniversary of The Undertaker's most famous Hell In A Cell match, his match against Mick Foley, who is also going to be at the event as the special guest referee in one of the main events.

With Mick Foley being there, chances of a confrontation between him and The Undertaker is very likely taking the impact of an Undertaker appearance to a whole other level. The whole reason The Undertaker is likely to make an appearance is to promote his upcoming match with Triple H, which increases the possibility of Triple H also making an appearance. On top of all this, when The Undertaker made his surprise appearance at RAW it was to confront Shawn Michaels.

Could The Heartbreak Kid also make an appearance? If all of these combustible elements come together they will completely overshadow the rest of the Hell In A Cell event leaving WWE’s current roster in the dark.

Waste of time

Undertaker Ring Entrance

The Hell In A Cell card is already packed tight with 8 matches announced and rumours of others being added. An Undertaker appearance typically takes up a lot of time. From the moment the lights go out and you hear that first gong, till The Phenom steps out from behind the curtain can take a couple minutes. You then have the slow walk to the ring, the bringing back up of the lights, followed by a slow drawn out promo once The Undertaker finally grabs hold of a mic.

Factor in any interference or appearance from Triple H, Mick Foley or whoever else and the segment could end up being anywhere from 10–15 minutes in length, which is about the same amount as a match. Is an opportunity to promote an already heavily promoted match worth the time it would take away from the current roster having a match?

Mick Foley (again)

Undertaker pinning Mick Foley King Of The Ring 199

There are too many factors in place for the WWE not to have The Undertaker and Mick Foley cross paths. This is after all the 20th anniversary of their most famous match up and because it involves The Undertaker and Mick Foley, it can’t just be the two legends bumping into each other backstage or two former rivals cutting a promo for a different match like The Undertaker vs Triple H. It needs to be more.

When The Undertaker surprised the WWE Universe at RAW and confronted Shawn Michaels, many felt that it opened the door for another Undertaker/Heartbreak Kid match. Mick Foley and The Undertaker in the ring together at Hell In A Cell, possibly in the Cell, something has to happen. The WWE Universe will feel ripped off if it doesn’t. At the same time, you have to wonder, if The Undertaker makes an appearance and has any proper confrontation with Mick Foley, how does that promote the Super Show-Down match with Triple H?