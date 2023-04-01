Why was Ava Raine's debut match not in the main NXT Stand and Deliver show?

NXT Stand and Deliver kicked off with Ava Raine's in-ring debut. The daughter of legendary WWE Superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined The Schism back in October 2022.

Since then, Ava Raine has assisted Joe Gacy and The Dyad in picking up victories on Tuesday nights. At NXT Stand and Deliver, though, the 21-year-old made her in-ring debut in an eight-person tag against Chase U and Tyler Bate. In a surprising decision, this bout took place on the NXT Stand and Deliver pre-show.

Most special events involving the Tuesday night roster end with, at most, a six-match card. Stand and Deliver ended up going over that amount, and with several high-profile title bouts, they probably needed to make time for the actual event. It was a good decision, whatever the reason, as it gave all eight competitors over ten minutes to get the crowd ready for the main card while also showcasing their talent.

Ava Raine loses her first WWE match at NXT Stand and Deliver

Despite a rather dominant performance where Ava Raine left Chase U's Thea Hale in complete disarray, Schism ultimately fell in the kick-off match at Stand and Deliver. For months, Joe Gacy has been working on recruiting more members to sit under his tree. All of Chase U as well as Tyler Bate have been targets of their attempts at brainwashing.

The one that seemed most likely to jump was Duke Hudson, and at Stand and Deliver, it looked like he was finally making his move. During a stand-off, Gacy offered Hudson a Schism shirt. Hudson put it on and lined up with the rest of the psychotic foursome as the crowd chanted, "You Sold Out!"

Hudson had a change of heart and, in the end, joined Mr. Chase and the rest of his team to pull off an upset win over Schism.

