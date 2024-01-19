Why did Batista get into a real-life fight with five-time WWE champion? Exploring their tense history

Over the years, the WWE Universe has been entertained by some heated rivalries. However, there are times when they get too real, like with WWE legend Batista. Back in 2006, he got into a real-life fight with a five-time WWE Champion. A fight that has very tense origins.

The five-time champion in question is none other than WWE Legend Booker T. Ahead of SummerSlam 2006, King Booker got involved in a heated verbal exchange with The Animal, resulting in a fight during a commercial shoot. It was quite the brawl, and one that to this day, many who were present say Booker won.

Check the video here:

It was a huge deal that raised concerns about the issues in WWE's locker room. But, what was the reason behind their huge fight? Well, it had to do with The Animal's sudden rise to superstardom and his blatant disregard for his fellow superstars.

For starters, Booker and several other stars were unhappy with Batista and his open affair with Melina, who was dating John Morrison at the time. Additionally, he received a big push after joining Evolution, which resulted in him becoming a top guy in the company almost overnight.

The final nail in the coffin came at the commercial shoot before SummerSlam 06, where Batista claimed there was no SmackDown Superstar worth fighting. This did not sit well with Booker, who was also a part of the blue brand. So, as he described in his book, he ''put a good beating on the boy.''

Batista made former WWE superstar Maven "hate his job"

It's clear to see that the former six-time Champion caught the attention of Booker T for all the reasons. However, the perceived arrogance aside, Dave Bautista was an exceptional wrestler. What's more, his finisher, the Batista Bomb was nothing short of devastating.

Testifying the same, former WWE superstar Maven once admitted that taking one of those made him "hate his job". Granted, he had taken the finisher many times, but the one in 2003 reminded him just how strong The Animal is.

Now, the future Hall of Famer is laser-focused on his Hollywood career. But, the WWE Universe surely wouldn't mind seeing him back in a WWE ring once more.

Do you think the Batista Bomb is one of the best finishers in WWE history? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here