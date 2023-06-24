Why did Bayley's match on WWE SmackDown get canceled? Exploring potential reason

This week on WWE SmackDown, Bayley was supposed to face Shotzi in a singles match. While the WWE Universe was excited about the contest, it never took place. Since then, fans have been speculating about why the match between Bayley and Shotzi was canceled.

While many have their reasons behind it, the cancelation of the contest may have got to do with Vince McMahon. The former WWE CEO has exerted his influence backstage and is reported to have made many changes. Probably the cancelation of Bayley's match was another change made by McMahon.

Another important factor behind why this could be Vince's decision is because of him reportedly not liking Damage CTRL. As per reports, McMahon, since making his alleged return to creative, might be looking to break the faction so that all wrestlers involved can pursue their careers in singles competition.

Well, whatever the reason may be, Bayley missing out on her match definitely was a move not many fans enjoyed.

Vince McMahon is reportedly back and making changes to WWE shows

After stepping down as CEO and Chairman in 2022, many believed they wouldn't see Vince McMahon back at the helm. With Triple H now heading the creative, fans were excited to see how far the company would grow under the reign of The Game.

However, that might not be the case. As per reports, Vince McMahon is still heavily influencing the creative process and making huge alterations to shows. The report also goes on to state that these alterations have made many upset, but the company continues to convince them that Triple H is running things.

It is worth noting that McMahon appeared back in the scheme of things since the company was acquired by the Endeavor Group and later merged with UFC. The 77-year-old is also the Executive Chairman of the company.

Major WWE star wanted Vince McMahon to book his recent matches

In the last years of Vince McMahon officially handling creatives, not many enjoyed the decisions made by the 77-year-old. However, there was one superstar who trusted Vince thoroughly. That superstar is none other than Brock Lesnar.

After it was announced that Vince McMahon would return as the Executive Chairman following Endeavor's acquisition, Lesnar reportedly requested for Vince to book his matches. Lesnar made this request despite Triple H being the creative head.

Brock has requested Vince book his matches Also some extra news Brock has requested Vince book his matches

This move by Lesnar went on to show the faith he has in Vince McMahon. While the 77-year-old may have drawn a lot of flak for his recent creative decisions, it can't be denied that he played a key role in making the company what it is today.

