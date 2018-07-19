Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Why Bayley & Sasha Banks should belong on two separate WWE rosters

Kartik Arry
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
2.45K   //    19 Jul 2018, 19:57 IST

<p>


On this week's RAW, we witnessed Sasha Banks being confronted by Bayley after their tag-team match against Dana Brooke & Alicia Fox.

While the audience was expecting something along the lines of their usual 'frenemy' plot, Sasha Banks may have dropped a huge-bombshell in front of us.

"I love that you're always there for me when I don't even ask you to be. And for some reason, you always can tell when something's wrong. So I just don't understand why you don't get it. I love you. I always have, and I always will" - Sasha Banks to Bayley.

After the episode ended, social media reactions to this specific segment began popping up everywhere. Many reactions hinted at the possibility of an LGBTQ plot-twist in the works.

It is a popular opinion that this Bayley-Sasha feud has been quite aimless in figuring out its ultimate hook so far. From therapy sessions to a possible LGTBQ storyline, this feud can potentially hurt both Bayley & Sasha Banks' careers in the long run.

The next few slides will take a look at some reasons as to why Bayley & Sasha Banks should belong on two separate rosters.

