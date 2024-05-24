Why did Bianca Belair lose the Queen of the Ring semi finals? Exploring potential reasons

On SmackDown's recent episode live from Saudi Arabia, Bianca Belair faced Nia Jax in the semi-finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. Heading into the match, Belair was a favorite given she had beaten the likes of Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae in previous rounds.

However, the momentum Belair had did not last long as she couldn't get past Nia Jax. On SmackDown in Saudi, Jax was able to register a dominant win, and she will now face Lyra Valkyria in the finals of the Queen of the Ring tournament.

In this article we will take a look at why Belair lost her match against Jax in the Queen of the Ring tournament:

WWE might have a match between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in mind for SummerSlam

When Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill came face to face for the first time at the 2024 Royal Rumble, many fans were interested in seeing the two women compete against each other. But, WWE did not take that route and instead booked the two women to win the Tag Team Championship.

However, given SummerSlam 2024 will take place in August, and WWE would want to have a stacked card, they might look towards booking a match between Belair and Cargill.

If Bianca Belair had to win against Jax, and potentially become the Queen of the Ring, she wouldn't have been able to face Cargill, because the Queen of the Ring would receive a World Title Opportunity at SummerSlam. This could be one reason why Cargill bowed out early from the tournament.

Nia Jax hasn't won gold in a long time

Since returning to WWE, Nia Jax has pursued titles on several occasions, but she hasn't yet succeeded in capturing any. Jax's most recent title challenge came when she faced former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber and she ended up losing.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, is the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Therefore, WWE might want to book Nia to potentially become the queen, and then go after the main title at SummerSlam.

The Rock being in power might have benefitted Nia Jax

In January 2024, The Rock, who is arguably one of the most popular wrestling stars, was appointed to the Board of Directors at WWE's TKO Group. Since The Rock came into power, several members of the Anoa'i family have received a push in the Stamford-based promotion.

While Rock's daughter is the General Manager of NXT, Nia's push could also be a result of the same. It will be interesting to see if the Queen of the Ring finalist has any involvement in The Bloodline story in the near future.