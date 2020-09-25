Why Big E could be The next big thing in WWE

Last week on SmackDown, we saw the return of Big E. The Florida-native was initially scheduled to be a part of the Fatal-4 Way match to determine the No. 1 Contender for Roman Reigns' Universal Championship at Clash of Champions. But, the New Day member was attacked backstage by Sheamus before the match, and was replaced by the eventual winner, Jey Uso.

Big E and The New Day have been one of the central figures in WWE programming over the past few years. The trio of Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E have cemented themselves as one of the best factions in WWE history.

Over the last decade, WWE has had its fair share of groups/factions. From The Shield dominating the WWE roster to The Undisputed Era capturing all the gold in NXT, factions have been a mainstay in WWE programming. But, what makes The New Day stand out is their longevity and ability to reinvent themselves time and time again. Starting as a group of evangelical preachers, the trio would morph themselves into conniving heels before becoming faces.

While there has been a lot of talk about The New Day breaking up, the trio has repeatedly shot down the idea. Perhaps, it is due to their real-life friendship that the trio doesn't want to ever part ways.

Be as it may, there is no denying the fact that Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E are great singles wrestlers in their own right. Kofi Kingston's run as WWE Champion was proof of the kind of following The New Day has built among the fans. With both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston out with injuries, WWE has slowly started projecting Big E as a singles competitor.

For the uninitiated, Big E was a singles star prior to him joining forces with Woods and Kingston. A former Intercontinental and NXT Champion, the former Powerlifter had a dominant run during his time in the Black and Gold brand.

Fans have been clamoring for a singles push for Big E for quite sometime. New Day's resident powerhouse is one of those performers who oozes charisma and has an impeccable in-ring IQ. He is a great talker and someone who can pull off a wide variety of emotions with equal conviction.

There has been a shift in the main event of SmackDown following the return of Roman Reigns. The Big Dog's return was the shot in the arm that the Blue brand needed. The biggest task for the company at the moment is to build up a babyface who can take on the might of Roman Reigns.

As things stand now, it is quite clear that Roman Reigns is going to have a lengthy and dominant reign as the Universal Champion. The Big Dog is currently scheduled to defend his Universal Championship against his cousin, Jey Uso, at Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Big E has been getting a decent push over the past few months. He is currently feuding with Sheamus and already racked up a win over the former WWE Champion. One thing that has been quite fascinating about Big E's singles push is the fact that that the company isn't being hasty and skyrocketing him directly onto the main-event title picture.

There seems to be a long-term plan behind Big E's push. He is one of the most-over faces on the Blue brand at the moment. He has everything it takes to be the next breakout singles star on SmackDown.If the company plays it's card right, Big E would be the perfect opponent for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37.

Roman Reigns vs Big E is a match that will excite the WWE Universe. This is a match which, if booked properly, has all the makings of a WrestleMania main event. Let's just hope that WWE does right by Big E and pushes him to the moon in the coming months.