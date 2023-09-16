Why did Bobby Lashley and his faction complete their heel turn on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential reason 

Since making his return, Bobby Lashley has been a part of several memorable segments on SmackDown. From forming his faction with The Street Profits to being a part of different segments, Lashley and his team seem to be everywhere. Something similar happened this week on SmackDown.

When Rey Mysterio and the LWO were inside the ring and in the middle of a promo, Lashley and his faction interrupted them. Upon their interruption, The All Mighty challenged the LWO, and this led to a match between The Street Profits and LWO, which was won by the former.

While this victory was notable, during the segment, Lashley and his faction seemingly turned heel. The reason behind the same could be Lashley's aspirations to win a title. If the 47-year-old would have turned face, he would have to face someone like the absent Roman Reigns to win a title. And given the scenario, that wouldn't be possible.

However, given that he is seemingly a heel now, Lashley could face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. By winning the title, The All Mighty could begin a reign of dominance for him and his faction. In the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Lashley can win the United States Championship.

Bobby Lashley revealed legend played a vital part in him joining WWE

Since making his WWE debut in 2005, Bobby Lashley has been a force to be reckoned with. Throughout his career, Lashley has shown tremendous athleticism, strength, and a genuine love for wrestling. During a recent interview, Lashley mentioned what inspired him to join WWE.

The 47-year-old mentioned Kurt Angle was the man who got him to WWE. Lashley mentioned that after a training session at the Olympic training center, Angle lauded Lashley for his look and physique. Later, he also brought up the subject of Lashley joining WWE.

"[And then] Kurt Angle, who was in the WWE at the time, Kurt comes down, he sees us, and he was like, 'Man, Bobby,' he said, 'You got a good look. You ever think about doing professional wrestling?'"

Check out what Bobby Lashley said in the video below:

Kurt Angle's vision in getting Bobby Lashley to WWE turned out to be a great decision. In his time at the promotion, Lashley has gone on to win several accolades. It will be interesting to see what he achieves along with The Street Profits now.

