Why Braun Strowman Can't Afford To Lose To Tyson Fury

Alfred Konuwa FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 26 // 30 Oct 2019, 05:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Braun Strowman and Tyson Fury face off at a Las Vegas press conference ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is steadily approaching, and the makeshift WrestleMania card is boasting another loaded Saudi show to be headlined by a double main event as Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship against Cain Velasquez while Tyson Fury steps into the ring for the first time to take on Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman has emerged as one of WWE's top homegrown Superstars in recent years, and similar to the vast majority at the moment, the promotion has had trouble establishing The Monster Among Men as a truly transcendent, money-drawing star despite early flashes.

The most glaring problem with Strowman, for years now, is his inability to win a big match, most notably any world championship.

When it wasn't wasting time with obnoxious "I-told-you-so" tweets, pro wrestling insider account @WrestleVotes correctly pointed out that Strowman has failed in six different world championship matches on pay-per-view in the past two years.

Last night was the SIXTH time in a span of 2 years Braun Strowman has been unsuccessful in winning the Universal Title on PPV.



SummerSlam 17, No Mercy 17, Rumble 18, HIAC 18, Crown Jewel & Clash 19. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 16, 2019

Strowman's shortcomings on a world title stage were even woven into his current storyline against Tyson Fury, who reminded Strowman: "I'm the heavyweight champion of the world. How many heavyweight titles have you won?"

The fact that Fury's legitimate undefeated record is a point of emphasis in this feud suggests he certainly will not lose to Strowman, thereby having the only blemish on his unbeaten boxing record an exhibition loss as part of a wrestling storyline. Similar to the undefeated Floyd Mayweather scoring a one-and-done victory over The Big Show at WrestleMania 24, thereby preserving his real-life mystique as an undefeated fighter, I'd be shocked if Tyson Fury didn't follow suit.

But with WWE inching closer to "missed-the-boat" territory with The Monster Among Men, a loss to novice outsider would be detrimental to the still-developing character. Unlike The Big Show, Braun Strowman does not have Hall Of Fame caliber heading into his showdown against Fury. Another loss in a big spot would further establish Strowman as monster with a ceiling and one whose losing ways on a big stage will quickly define him among fans if it hasn't already.

Advertisement

Just like Tyson Fury's high-powered team of promoters and agents will look to preserve his mystique, WWE's producers and creative power brokers should look to do the same. If beating Tyson Fury is out of the question for political reasons, a draw between the two heavyweights wouldn't be the worst finish in the world.

Seemingly lightyears away from his next world title shot, let alone world title win, Strowman is running out of chances ascend as WWE's premiere monster.

Crown Jewel will allow him to fix this.