4 Reasons Why Braun Strowman winning the MITB briefcase was the wrong move

Here are some reasons why the briefcase should've been won by a different WWE Superstar.

Mr. Monster In The Bank

At Money In The Bank, we witnessed one of WWE's biggest superstars become "Mr. 'Monster' in the Bank." After immediately being attacked by all of the other superstars participating in the match, Braun Strowman resurrected from beneath a pile of ladders to deal out his revenge. From busting through a ladder to throwing Kevin Owens off of one, Strowman unleashed an unstoppable comeback that no one was able to subdue

As the clear favourite to win the match, it didn't come as much of a surprise when Strowman ascended up the top of the ladder and pulled down the briefcase. Although a very entertaining match, the end result seemed a bit predictable and disappointing. Here are some reasons why Strowman winning this year's Money in the Bank was the wrong move.

#4 Braun and Brock were already on a collision course for a title match.

It's no secret that Strowman and Lesner's paths were going to cross again. Strowman is insanely over with the crowd and was already well on his way to getting a Universal title shot. With all this momentum built around him, there was no way that two of WWE's largest competitors wouldn't be set to face off in the near future. Strowman winning MITB dissolved any shred of doubt in our minds that they would square off for the title. We are no longer left to speculate, which takes the fun out of it a bit.

"The Beast" and "The Monster" have been built up as two of the most indestructible and unstoppable superstars to ever set foot in the squared circle. It's obvious that they would collide in an "irresistible force meets the immovable object" type of scenario. Lesner has had the Universal title for over 445 days, making him seemingly undefeatable. Although it's a clear prediction that Roman Reigns will be somewhere in the mix of all this, Braun Strowman seems to be the only legitimate challenger to dethrone Lesner as champion. Letting Strowman win the MITB briefcase seemed to be completely unnecessary. The viewers already knew this match was eventually going to happen, so Strowman getting a guaranteed championship opportunity due to winning the briefcase didn't come as a surprise, which is typically an element that keeps the WWE fresh and exciting.