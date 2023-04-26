Why does Brock Lesnar dress like a Cowboy? Change of persona explained

Brock Lesnar is, without a doubt, one of the most unique talents WWE has ever produced. He has won the Royal Rumble Match twice and is a 10-time WWE World Champion. He is widely regarded as one of the world's most prominent athletes.

Brock Lesnar's appearance has changed dramatically since his return in 2021. He added a cowboy hat, overalls, and a bunch of different outfits to his wardrobe. Brock's wild new look, combined with his acceptance of a cowboy character, has helped distinguish this version of Lesnar from all the others that have come before it. The Beast has been a treat to watch on television recently.

Fans love his look, even though they are used to seeing Lesnar with little to no hair. However, Brock Lesnar claims that it all started as a joke and as a result of a bet. Lesnar claimed on The Pat McAfee Show that the ponytail was a bet from his children. His kids challenged him to put on this new look, which he did and opted to keep. Here's what Lesnar said:

"I’m just... yeah, I’ve been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like ‘I bet you I will.’”

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Brock Lesnar says his kids dared him to wear a ponytail 🤣🤣 Brock Lesnar says his kids dared him to wear a ponytail 🤣🤣 https://t.co/e8wnbHmnZ3

Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023

Brock Lesnar is presently embroiled in a feud with Cody Rhodes. The two are expected to face each other for the first time at the Backlash 2023 PLE in Puerto Rico.

After WrestleMania 39, Lesnar initially showed up to team up with Rhodes for a tag team against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of WWE RAW. However, while the match's introductions were being made, Lesnar betrayed Rhodes and viciously attacked him before the show ended. Later, an official match between the two was scheduled as Lesnar successfully re-established himself as a villain.

Since Backlash is taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico—the first high-profile live event to take place there since the New Year's Revolution in 2005—the event may be drawing more interest than ever before.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes