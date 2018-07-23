Why Brock Lesnar is bound to WIN at SummerSlam 2018

This year's SummerSlam will take place on August 19 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

One of the focal talking points heading into this event is regarding The WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar. Which superstar will step up to face the Beast Incarnate one-on-one at this year's 'Biggest Event Of The Summer'?

There are no definite answers, just several rumors. But the most important question on the minds of so many fans concerns the Universal Title itself. Will Brock Lesnar's title reign finally come to an end at this year's Summerslam?

However, several factors or 'indicators' suggest a strong alternate possibility heading into this event. The writer does not necessarily favor this possibility, but many indicators point otherwise as to why Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly win at SummerSlam 2018.

#1: WWE, UFC & Brock Lesnar!

Brock Lesnar is back at USADA Testing Pool this July

At UFC 226, we saw Brock Lesnar making the headlines once again after he shoved Daniel Cormier. Later on, both of them had to be separated from each other by security officials.

Lesnar will challenge Daniel Cormier for the heavyweight title, even if the exact date has not been determined yet. He is also back at the USADA (United States Doping Agency) testing pool this month.

We all know that Brock Lesnar stirs up a lot of speculation & tons of media coverage being the cross-promotional star he is. That brings us to WWE, & specifically- Vince McMahon.

When Lesnar makes the headlines, there is no doubt that WWE will try to capitalise on all the media coverage as best as they can. But Brock Lesnar being The Universal Champion also adds more credibility from WWE's side.

Every media title will refer to him as 'Current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar' rather than just 'Brock Lesnar'. Vince McMahon is not going to hesitate even once from buying a ticket to the Lesnar hype train that is going to immediately follow after something big goes down.

Therefore, Lesnar retaining The Universal Championship & keeping it safe with him until the near future seems more than likely now. The fans might not like it, but this mega-promotion is quite infamous for doing just exactly that in exchange for easy profit...

