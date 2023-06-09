Why does Brock Lesnar live in the middle of nowhere?

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is very different to other WWE Superstars. He has a preference for solitude and privacy and dislikes being bothered.

Born in South Dakota, he briefly resided in Minnesota and is now settled in Saskatchewan, a province in the west of Canada.

The Beast resides on his farm and tends to his land while leading a simple lifestyle. So, what's the deal with Lesnar living in the middle of nowhere? Brock's explanation is straightforward: he calls that place home and he adores it.

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom Brock Lesnar is putting on the flannel and driving farm equipment to the ring! #SummerSlam Brock Lesnar is putting on the flannel and driving farm equipment to the ring! #SummerSlam https://t.co/M97ly2Rm6X

Brock Lesnar has stated openly that he enjoys living in Saskatchewan. Fans need to be aware that Brock Lesnar spent a significant portion of his childhood on a dairy farm, which is where he developed his strong work ethic.

The rustic setting of Saskatchewan is similar to that of Lesnar's upbringing. But since relocating there, Lesnar has grown to love the province so much that he now proudly represents it in every match.

Lesnar admitted he "doesn't like people" and prefers spending time with his family alone on their farm. The former WWE Champion revealed extensive details regarding his social anxiety and preference for solitude after performing in public on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I like to go and just get away from the people. It’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way but some people I don’t like. I just like to be left the f**k alone because if I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. So I gotta go and recharge up.” [H/T - RingsideNews]

Brock Lesnar also enjoys hunting

Brock Lesnar is an avid hunter and owns a butcher shop, it's one of his favorite things to do, and living in the wilderness would facilitate the hobby.

Lesnar revealed in an interview with MMA Fighting's Ben Fowlkes that he has been hunting since he was a kid.

“I'm an excellent hunter. I've been hunting since I was five years old, and at the end of the day, for God's sake, I don't waste any meat. If you ever looked at my dinner plate when I was done eating you'd know that."

The Beast also admitted that he enjoys butchering animals. He was so fascinated by the butchering tradition that he began learning about it on YouTube. He also sought the advice of experienced butchers to learn the appropriate procedure.

Brock has a lot of property on his farm, all of which he uses enthusiastically for farming and as hunting ground.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes