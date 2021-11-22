On August 21, 2021 at SummerSlam, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE after an absence of nearly a year and a half. The Beast Incarnate immediately turned babyface and set his sights on Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Lesnar finally got his match at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The man who ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania lost the match thanks to interference from The Usos. It enraged Lesnar, who made his presence felt the following night on SmackDown.

So why was Brock Lesnar suspended?

On that particular Smackdown the following night, Lesnar went on a rampage. He attacked the WWE crew around ringside and the superstars who tried to calm him down.

The final blow came when he attacked WWE official Adam Pearce, delivering an F5 to him in the middle of the ring. Pearce suspended Lesnar indefinitely because of his actions and also fined him $1,000,000.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Brock Lesnar has been fined $1,000,000 for his attack on Adam Pearce last week on SmackDown Brock Lesnar has been fined $1,000,000 for his attack on Adam Pearce last week on SmackDown https://t.co/EKwgOYkQfb

Paul Heyman, a former (or maybe still) advocate for Brock Lesnar, spoke on WWE's The Bump following the suspension:

"WWE is all surprised when Brock Lesnar is Brock Lesnar. What did everyone expect was going to happen when Brock Lesnar appears on SmackDown? We’re gonna have a bunch of smiles, and handshakes and kissing a bunch of babies? C’mon! He’s a beast. That’s the box office attraction about Brock Lesnar. So, when Brock Lesnar acts like Brock Lesnar, we suspend him and fine him a million dollars? I have no invested interest in Brock Lesnar’s business – personal or professional." Paul Heyman said. (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

When will Brock Lesnar's suspension end?

Brock Lesnar is reportedly set to return to the SmackDown taping on December 10 in Los Angeles, CA. The Staples Center website has advertised that Brock was looking to buy a ringside ticket for the event, in the storyline.

WWE mentioned in the storyline during the Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view, during a backstage interview with Paul Heyman, indicating that The Beast Incarnate's suspension is no longer indefinite.

The former WWE Champion is currently advertised for the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January 2022.

He is also guaranteed for WrestleMania in April 2022 which will be taking place over two-nights at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Will Brock Lesnar be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns and take away the the Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

